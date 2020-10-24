Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 27, Texas Tech 21

Texas Tech may be near the bottom of the Big 12, but don't let that fool you. This team is much better than their record and numbers would indicate. They not only hung around, but were up two scores on Texas in the 4th quarter before falling in overtime 63-56 and they were also extremely competitive against Kansas State and Iowa State who are both at the top of the Big 12.

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells made a QB change and is going to start dual-threat Henry Colombi. The Mountaineers had trouble the last two years slowing down Texas Tech, especially with a mobile quarterback. Neal Brown said Colombi reminds him a lot of former Tech QB Jett Duffey who was a problem for the Mountaineer defense.

I think the defense plays well for the most part, but the offense is still a concern for me. I say West Virginia escapes Lubbock with a close six point victory getting a Leddie Brown touchdown in the final five minutes to take the lead and ultimately win the game.

Chris Hall: West Virginia 24, Texas Tech 13

West Virginia is looking to get revenge on Texas Tech after the 38-17 thumping they took last year in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers rushing attack is continuing to get stronger, averaging 189.3 yards per game, while the Texas Tech defense is one of the worst rushing defenses in the league, allowing 163.5 yards on the ground. Overall, the Texas Tech defense allows nearly 500 yards of total offense, including a conference worst 335.5 yards through the air.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has pounded last year's game into the Mountaineers' minds, most notably Darius Stills. Brown continuously pointed out the subpar play of Stills' performance last year against the Red Raiders.

I expect a fired defense to show up and continue to build on an already sturdy foundation while the offense that ranks third in the Big 12 in total yards per game (466.5) and fourth in scoring (33) keeps developing into more than just a capable offense.

Jonathan Martin: West Virginia 31, Texas Tech 27

Will the real West Virginia please stand up?

I'm confused with this team. It appears quarter to quarter they can be entirely different. Between penalties and turnovers - or touchdown runs and long drives - they seem polar opposite at times. What will we see with another road test against Texas Tech? I'd ride the Leddie Brown train as long as possible. I trust the defense will continue to make plays - and if Sam James can help in the passing game expect the Mountaineers to win their third straight.

