Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan: WVU 33, Oklahoma State 30

Whether or not Spencer Sanders is in the game for Oklahoma State, I think this is West Virginia's game to lose. The Cowboys were very disappointing a week ago against Tulsa and although it may have just been a case of shaking off some rust, I wasn't blown away with anything they did offensively.

Defensively, Oklahoma State is going to present many challenges but if West Virginia can get Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield in a groove early, it will open up some things for Jarret Doege in the passing game. On the other side, it will be key to try and keep RB Chuba Hubbard to under 100 all-purpose yards, who could easily reach that number on the ground alone.

I see the Mountaineer defense generating a few turnovers and capitalizing on them, which is why I think they will pull off the upset.

Jonathan Martin: WVU 34, Oklahoma State 28

The big stage has come early for West Virginia. The Mountaineers face No. 15 Oklahoma State – on the road – in what could be a pivotal statement game.

The Cowboys struggled last week, and you are left to wonder if there’s carryover. Obviously, the status of quarterback Spencer Sanders is a huge key. If he is unavailable or limited in his duties that is a game-changer in and of itself.

I am not sure it is going to matter, though. The Mountaineers appear to have found their running game and the offensive line has transitioned nicely.

Amid college football 2020 – Covid-19 edition – there are more questions than answers … and that plays into the hands of West Virginia.

Zach Campbell: West Virginia 35, Oklahoma State 21

The national media didn’t seem too impressed by the Mountaineers blow out of Eastern Kentucky two weekends ago, while Oklahoma State got all they could handle from in-state little sibling, Tulsa. With problems under center compounded by iffy O-line play, the No. 15 Cowboys should absolutely be on upset alert this weekend. Jarret Doege and an all-teeth Mountaineers defense aren’t fooling around.

Christopher Hall: Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 21

Even after following No. 15 Oklahoma State's head-scratching 16-7 win over Tulsa last week, I still didn't give West Virginia much of a chance to win this Saturday against the Cowboys until hearing the Mountaineer coaching staff on Tuesday.

Neal Brown and his staff's demeanor have swayed me to believe they will be competitive and will give themselves an opportunity to win the game in the fourth quarter.

Despite Oklahoma State's struggles last week, they have too much offensive firepower with Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace, and Dillon Stoner. The Cowboy offensive line's poor performance is in no way an indication of how they will play this week, and you'll see a much-improved unit.

Daniel Woods: West Virginia 28, Oklahoma State 17

Things look to be trending toward OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders not playing on Saturday. With the Mountaineers able to stack the box on Chuba Hubbard, West Virginia slows the Cowboys attack all day. Neal Brown walks away with his first signature win as a Power 5 head coach.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.