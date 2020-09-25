SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan: WVU 33, Oklahoma State 30

Whether or not Spencer Sanders is in the game for Oklahoma State, I think this is West Virginia's game to lose. The Cowboys were very disappointing a week ago against Tulsa and although it may have just been a case of shaking off some rust, I wasn't blown away with anything they did offensively. 

Defensively, Oklahoma State is going to present many challenges but if West Virginia can get Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield in a groove early, it will open up some things for Jarret Doege in the passing game. On the other side, it will be key to try and keep RB Chuba Hubbard to under 100 all-purpose yards, who could easily reach that number on the ground alone. 

I see the Mountaineer defense generating a few turnovers and capitalizing on them, which is why I think they will pull off the upset.

Jonathan Martin: WVU 34, Oklahoma State 28

The big stage has come early for West Virginia. The Mountaineers face No. 15 Oklahoma State – on the road – in what could be a pivotal statement game. 

The Cowboys struggled last week, and you are left to wonder if there’s carryover. Obviously, the status of quarterback Spencer Sanders is a huge key. If he is unavailable or limited in his duties that is a game-changer in and of itself.

I am not sure it is going to matter, though. The Mountaineers appear to have found their running game and the offensive line has transitioned nicely.

Amid college football 2020 – Covid-19 edition – there are more questions than answers … and that plays into the hands of West Virginia.

Zach Campbell: West Virginia 35, Oklahoma State 21

The national media didn’t seem too impressed by the Mountaineers blow out of Eastern Kentucky two weekends ago, while Oklahoma State got all they could handle from in-state little sibling, Tulsa. With problems under center compounded by iffy O-line play, the No. 15 Cowboys should absolutely be on upset alert this weekend. Jarret Doege and an all-teeth Mountaineers defense aren’t fooling around.

Christopher Hall: Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 21

Even after following No. 15 Oklahoma State's head-scratching 16-7 win over Tulsa last week, I still didn't give West Virginia much of a chance to win this Saturday against the Cowboys until hearing the Mountaineer coaching staff on Tuesday.

Neal Brown and his staff's demeanor have swayed me to believe they will be competitive and will give themselves an opportunity to win the game in the fourth quarter.

Despite Oklahoma State's struggles last week, they have too much offensive firepower with Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace, and Dillon Stoner. The Cowboy offensive line's poor performance is in no way an indication of how they will play this week, and you'll see a much-improved unit. 

Daniel Woods: West Virginia 28, Oklahoma State 17

Things look to be trending toward OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders not playing on Saturday. With the Mountaineers able to stack the box on Chuba Hubbard, West Virginia slows the Cowboys attack all day. Neal Brown walks away with his first signature win as a Power 5 head coach.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

It has been proven: Stop chubba & get to the QB (whatever QB!), & this team CAN be beaten. The MOUNTAINEER D needs to Stand Up. NOW!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keys to the Game for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

These three things will help propel the Mountaineers to victory on Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 4

The latest Big 12 power rankings are here!

Schuyler Callihan

Jarret Doege Making Strides as a Quarterback and a Leader

West Virginia co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker gives some insight on QB Jarret Doege's Improvements

Christopher Hall

WVU Uniform Combo for No. 15 Oklahoma State

West Virginia releases its uniform combination for the upcoming Big 12 Conference opener against No. 15 Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU/Oklahoma State

Will the Mountaineers cover the spread in game two?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Is West Virginia Too Low on Andy Katz's Power 36?

Bob Huggins and his squad looking to prove Andy Katz wrong again

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Continues to Adjust Recruiting Strategies in a COVID World

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown prepared to finish out the 2021 class despite the extension of the recruiting dead period.

Schuyler Callihan

Doege Reflects on his Transfer to West Virginia

WVU QB Jarret Doege explains his decision to transfer to West Virginia

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 2: Let's Talk Greatness

Former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon talks about what it takes to be great

Schuyler Callihan

The AFCA Names Brown Honorary Coach of the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown Named honorary coach of 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Christopher Hall