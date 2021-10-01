Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1) Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 3:35 pm EST and televised on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 33, Texas Tech 23

I don't see Texas Tech winning their third straight over West Virginia. The Mountaineers have no business losing to Texas Tech twice in a row, let alone three times.

The Mountaineers have been very good at home lately, winning each of their last seven home games. Meanwhile, Texas Tech has struggled on the road losing 12 straight. Tech QB Henry Colombi gave the Mountaineers a lot of issues a year ago by keeping plays alive with his feet, but I don't see him having the same success in 2021. A couple of weeks ago, WVU contained Virginia Tech's Braxton Burmeister, arguably the best dual-threat QB they will see all season.

I wouldn't be shocked to see the Red Raiders offense get off to a hot start, but defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley will make the adjustments needed at the break and will shut them down in the 2nd half. WVU gets their first Big 12 win of the year and moves to 1-1 in league play.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 30 Texas Tech 13

West Virginia has struggled with Texas Tech under the Neal Brown era. The two games have been arguably the worst they played since Brown's arrival. In both matchups, Tech has taken a substantial lead.

The last time the Red Raiders came to Morgantown, they held a 35-10 advantage at halftime before walking away with a 38-17 win. Last season, West Virginia trailed by seven at the break and quickly tied it early in the fourth quarter following a fumble on the kickoff to open the second half, and three plays later found the endzone. Nonetheless, the Mountaineers were held scoreless in the fourth quarter and lost by a touchdown. Additionally, West Virginia has never held the lead against Tech.

Despite the Mountaineers a .500 record heading into both games, West Virginia was favored heading into the week and they are favored by a touchdown this year. However, for whatever reason, the Mountaineers have struggled, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I suspect the defense will have something to prove, even though they held one of the nation's best offenses over the last six years to just 16 points last week at Oklahoma.

West Virginia gets over the Tech hump with a stifling defense and offense ready to prove they can produce points. Mountaineers pick up their first Big 12 win of the season 30-13.

