Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers head to Stillwater, Oklahoma for the season finale to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys with kickoff scheduled for Noon EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 13

This will be a low-scoring affair and not because the defenses will be playing out of their mind. Oklahoma State has averaged just 12.3 points per game over their last four and the Mountaineers have been turnover prone lately and have failed to convert many third downs to stay on the field.

I don't know how much motivation the Mountaineers have left in them for this game and even though I believe it's a game they should win, I just can't trust this coaching staff, at the moment, to piece together a successful gameplan for a road game.

Cowboys win an ugly one.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 27 Oklahoma State 24

Oklahoma State has been hit with the injury bug and it's a big reason for its decline in the second half, losing four of the last six games. Quarterback Spencer Sanders has been banged up last month, and despite throwing for 381 yards last week in Bedlam, he threw four interceptions in the 28-13 loss to Oklahoma.

At 4-7 it is obvious West Virginia didn't live up to its meager expectations of becoming bowl eligible and has now entered the final week with Garrett Greene making his second career start.

Motivation may be the key factor in the game. Presumably, despite Oklahoma State's tough second half of the season, they will want to send the senior's off with a win on OSU's Senior Day. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers would like to send their seniors off with a win since this will be their last game in the old Gold and Blue.

West Virginia has lost seven straight to Oklahoma State, but much like the Oklahoma game, the Mountaineers have this game circled to end the skid. I'll take the Mountaineers to pull off the upset 27-24.

