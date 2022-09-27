Skip to main content

SEC/Big 12 Challenge Tipoff and TV Schedule

West Virginia and Auburn open the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

On Tuesday, television and tipoffs were determined for the 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday January 28th.

West Virginia will kick start the day with a noon tip as the Mountaineers host the Auburn Tigers and will broadcast on ESPN2. 

Big 12 teams are 48-41 (.539) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-3-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. One game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Ties occurred in 2017 and 2020.

2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Matchups

Auburn at West Virginia (ESPN/2), 11 a.m. CT/Noon ET

Iowa State at Missouri (ESPN/2/U), 1 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma (ESPN/2/U), 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at LSU (ESPN/2/U), 1 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TCU at Mississippi State (ESPN2), 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Baylor (ESPN), 3/5 p.m.

Texas at Tennessee (ESPN), 3/5 p.m.

Florida at Kansas State (ESPN2), 5 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky (ESPN), 7 p.m.

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State (ESPN2), 7 p.m.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

DSC_9116
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 5

By Schuyler Callihan
Bob Huggins 2022 Preseason
Basketball

Everything Bob Huggins Said During His Preseason Press Conference

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 22, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Sean Martin (91) tries to get past Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Parker Clements (70) during the second half at Lane Stadium.
Football

WVU Football Depth Chart: Texas

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_17226928_168388579_lowres
Football

Week 5 Odds: West Virginia at Texas

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19094149_168388579_lowres
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: It's About to Get Real

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19094150_168388579_lowres
Football

Helmet Stickers: WVU's Top Performers in Week 4

By Schuyler Callihan
Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

WVU, Texas Kickoff and TV Announced

By Christopher Hall
Green Bold Furniture Review YouTube Thumbnail (1)
Football

Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 4

By Schuyler Callihan