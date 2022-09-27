SEC/Big 12 Challenge Tipoff and TV Schedule

On Tuesday, television and tipoffs were determined for the 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday January 28th.

West Virginia will kick start the day with a noon tip as the Mountaineers host the Auburn Tigers and will broadcast on ESPN2.

Big 12 teams are 48-41 (.539) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-3-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. One game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Ties occurred in 2017 and 2020.

2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Matchups

Auburn at West Virginia (ESPN/2), 11 a.m. CT/Noon ET

Iowa State at Missouri (ESPN/2/U), 1 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma (ESPN/2/U), 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at LSU (ESPN/2/U), 1 p.m.

TCU at Mississippi State (ESPN2), 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Baylor (ESPN), 3/5 p.m.

Texas at Tennessee (ESPN), 3/5 p.m.

Florida at Kansas State (ESPN2), 5 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky (ESPN), 7 p.m.

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State (ESPN2), 7 p.m.

