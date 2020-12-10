Senior WR T.J. Simmons Tweets Farewell to West Virginia Fans

Thursday morning, West Virginia was forced to cancel its final game of the regular season vs Oklahoma due to a "surge" in positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Mountaineer program. This game was originally slated for November 28th but was postponed due to COVID issues in Oklahoma's program.

With the cancellation of this Saturday's game, that means that several players will not be able to be honored with a senior day and that their last game at Mountaineer Field was nearly a month ago in a 24-6 win over TCU.

West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons took to Twitter a few hours after the announcement to thank Mountaineer fans.

Simmons began his career at Alabama before transferring to West Virginia in 2017. In 22 career games with the Mountaineers, Simmons hauled in 78 receptions for 1,105 yards and seven touchdowns, while averaging 14.2 yards per catch.

Although Simmons has the option to return to West Virginia for one more season, it appears he is ready to move on to his next chapter. However, he may still have one game left in the old gold and blue but that will be dependant on whether or not the Mountaineers are invited to a bowl game.

