Several Mountaineers Join the #WeWantToPlay Movement

Over the last 24 hours or so, several reports have surfaced that Power Five conferences are leaning in the direction of canceling fall sports. The Big Ten was the first Power Five conference to alter their 2020 football schedule to an all-conference slate. Now, they could be the first to ultimately cancel the entire season.

This morning, a source told Dan Patrick of The Dan Patrick Show that the Big Ten and Pac 12 will cancel their seasons tomorrow, while other conferences are still weighing their options.

Yesterday, players all across the country began tweeting the hashtag #WeWantToPlay and almost immediately became a trending hashtag on Twitter. The players and coaches realize that things do not look very promising and are doing all they can to try and let their voice be heard.

Many of West Virginia's players joined in.

OL Ja'Quay Hubbard

DL Akheem Mesidor

OL Zach Frazier

OL Jordan White

DE Eddie Watkins

WR Sam Brown

WR Winston Wright Jr.

OL James Gmiter

K/P Tyler Sumpter

WR T.J. Simmons

QB Garrett Greene

DE Dante Stills

This may seem like a last ditch effort, but who knows if the higher ups will really listen. The biggest argument in favor of playing a season is that players are more likely to contract the virus by going home than if they were to play. They are constantly being tested, workout stations are being sanitized, remaining socially distanced at all times, making the players and coaching staffs feel safe. Whereas if they go home, they will be around people who don't take the virus seriously and won't adhere to social distancing, wearing a mask, or any other protocols for that matter. Players themselves have echoed this and are begging to play football this fall.

Despite the effort put forth by the players and coaches, it seems rather unlikely that the season will take place this fall.

