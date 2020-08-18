SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Shane Lyons Establishes Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons has developed and initiated a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee for his department.

The mission of the committee will be to listen and absorb the goals, ideas, thoughts and opinions of student-athletes, coaches and staff. The DEI committee will then work to create and implement a culture and action plan that further strengthens and expands the department’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives already in place.

“I want to thank the members of the committee for agreeing to be a part of this all-important program,” Lyons said in the release by the University. “I care and this department cares about our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and we want their voice to help make us stronger. I already think we do a good job of listening and addressing concerns but expanding on those efforts will be a positive and make us even better.”

The 15-member committee will be chaired by Director of Student-Athlete Enhancement Tangela Cheatham and consists of head coaches, assistant coaches, staff members and student-athletes.

“One of the defining principles in our department’s mission statement is respect and to emphasize its importance to everyone we encounter internally and externally,” Cheatham said. “As part of that mission statement, we must always strive to represent, emphasize and embrace the importance of diversity, equality, inclusion, sportsmanship and fairness.

“I am honored to chair this committee because I think our department can be a leader across the country and make a real social impact.”

First-year members of the initial Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee are:

Chair 

Tangela Cheatham (Director of Student-Athlete Enhancement)

Head Coaches 

Jason Butts (Gymnastics)

Nikki Izzo-Brown (Women’s Soccer)

Assistant Coaches

Larry Harrison (Men’s Basketball)

Shelly-Ann Gallimore (Track)

Rafael Horton (Assistant Head Coach/Football Strength and Conditioning)

Senior Staff

Simon Dover (Senior Associate Athletic Director/Business Operations)

Keli Zinn (Deputy Director of Athletics)

Department Staff 

Dr. Dayna Charbonneau (Director of Clinical and Sports Psychology)

Ayana Dunning (Assistant Director of Women’s Basketball Operations)

Jamie Hall (Assistant Athletic Director/Donor Relations)

Student-Athletes: 

Audrey Adams (Volleyball)

Kayza Massey (Women’s Soccer)

Alonzo Addae (football)

Jordan McCabe (Men’s Basketball)

