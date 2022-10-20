Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Texas Tech -6.5

3-star play on West Virginia covering: As long as the offense doesn't turn the ball over, I believe WVU has a chance to win this game. At the very least, this will be a back and forth affair that is unlikely to see separation on the scoreboard one way or another. As balanced as WVU's offense is, they can slow the game down and control the clock thus shortening the game a bit.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over/Under: 65

4-star play on the over: Neither of these defenses have had much success this season and with the way each offense operates, this has all the makings for another Big 12 shootout. The Mountaineers were without their leading rusher, CJ Donaldson, a week ago but still ran the ball effectively for over 200 yards. WVU's secondary still has some issues to work through and they'll be heavily tested this week against an offense that likes to spin it. Take the over.

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-2 (66%)

O/U: 6-0 (100%)

Overall: 10-2 (80%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover signing autographs at WVU Fan Day.
Football

Schoonover Nominated as a Finalist for the Armed Forced Merit Award

By Christopher Hall
Blue Orange Geometric Business Converence YouTube Thumbnail
Football

Between The Eers: WVU Football Mid-Season Report Cards

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19223608_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Joe Mazzulla Collects First Win as NBA Head Coach

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back CJ Donaldson (12) scores a touchdown and celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Relatively Sports Ep. 2: Interview with Brandon Napoleon
Football

Relatively Sports Ep. 14: Former WVU Coach Tom Maderia Joins the Show

By Schuyler Callihan
Dante Stills Previews Texas Tech 2022
Football

WATCH: Dante Stills Previews Texas Tech

By Christopher Hall
Sam James Previews Texas Tech 2022
Football

WATCH: Sam James Previews Texas Tech

By Christopher Hall
JT Daniels Previews Texas Tech 2022
Football

WATCH: JT Daniels Previews Texas Tech

By Christopher Hall