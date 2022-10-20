Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Texas Tech -6.5

3-star play on West Virginia covering: As long as the offense doesn't turn the ball over, I believe WVU has a chance to win this game. At the very least, this will be a back and forth affair that is unlikely to see separation on the scoreboard one way or another. As balanced as WVU's offense is, they can slow the game down and control the clock thus shortening the game a bit.

Over/Under: 65

4-star play on the over: Neither of these defenses have had much success this season and with the way each offense operates, this has all the makings for another Big 12 shootout. The Mountaineers were without their leading rusher, CJ Donaldson, a week ago but still ran the ball effectively for over 200 yards. WVU's secondary still has some issues to work through and they'll be heavily tested this week against an offense that likes to spin it. Take the over.

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-2 (66%)

O/U: 6-0 (100%)

Overall: 10-2 (80%)

