Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -15.5

4-star play on Kansas covering: I don't know why this line is as high as it is. Kansas has been playing much better football of late and you never know what to expect out of West Virginia - a team that has been inconsistent all year long. There's no way I'd ever lay 15.5 with an inconsistent team even against Kansas. Take the points.

Over/Under: 55.5

1-star play on the under: I don't have a good read on this total. It really could go either way but I feel like taking Kansas would actually correlate to the under more so than the over. To me, Kansas covering means that WVU isn't scoring points in bunches and they keep it relatively low-scoring. I'd lean to the under but don't think I could get to the window with it.

My picks for the season

ATS: 5-6 (50%)

O/U: 5-6 (40%)

Bonus Bets: 1-0 (100%)

Overall: 11-12 (47%)

