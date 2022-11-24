Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma State

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Oklahoma State -8.5

2-star play on Oklahoma State: 8.5 seems like a lot of points, but so did last week's spread for the Kansas State game. West Virginia is 1-4 ATS in their last five games and you have to wonder how they'll show up for a game that in essence, doesn't really matter. Small lean to the Cowboys here.

Over/Under: 62.5

5-star play on the under: This is only my second 5 star play of the year and we hit on the other earlier in the year. These two offenses have, in large part, struggled with consistency for much of the season. I know both defensive units have been subpar, but I just don't see a whole lot of points being scored in this one. Not to mention, 20 of the last 26 games these two teams have played in November have stayed under the number and seven of the last nine games between the two have stayed under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-7 (36%)

O/U: 8-3 (72%)

Overall: 12-10 (54%)

