Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU/Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan

Each Wednesday, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: WVU +7.5

3 Star play on WVU covering: West Virginia is coming off a bye week and was able to prepare and rest while Oklahoma State had to scrap and fight their way to a win over Tulsa. With OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders being questionable for this game, I'm going to take the Mountaineers on the spread. It will be a close game throughout and West Virginia might just find a way to pull off the upset. 

Over/Under: 51.5

2 star play on the under: That Oklahoma State defense is pretty special. Last week. Tulsa went 0 for 11 on third downs and had trouble sustaining drives all day. They have a ton of playmakers on that side of the ball and will make it difficult for West Virginia to put much on the scoreboard. As for the Mountaineers, I expect a much better performance from the defense, particularly from the Stills brothers. I can see this one being a low scoring affair where both offenses have some struggles. 

