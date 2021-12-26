Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Minnesota

    Will the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Minnesota -4.5

    1-star play on West Virginia covering: This line is exactly where it needs to be in my opinion. Even without Leddie Brown, I do believe Tony Mathis will fill in nicely and give the Mountaineers enough on the ground to keep the Gophers honest. Minnesota's secondary is very strong but WVU's got a deep wide receiving corps that will be able to make plays in space. West Virginia keeps it close but Minnesota prevails in the end.

    Read More

    Over/Under: 44.5

    2-star play on the over: You know what they say, two really good defensive teams often leads us to an under, right? Not in this game. Minnesota will have a lot of success running the football against West Virginia's front seven and it will eventually open up for some big plays downfield in the passing game. I don't see this being a track meet by any means but 44.5 is just a tad too low for me. Take the over.

    My picks for the season

    ATS: 6-6 (50%)

    O/U: 5-7 (42%)

    Bonus Bets: 1-0 (100%)

    Overall: 12-13 (48%)

