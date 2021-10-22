    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

    Can the Mountaineers do more than just cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia +4

    3-star play on West Virginia covering: I've been horrendous this season picking ATS in West Virginia games but just like the team, I plan to get back on track following the bye week. Neal Brown hasn't had much success coming off of byes while at WVU but I think this is a good spot for them to at least play a competitive game and potentially win. TCU's run defense is too bad to be laying four points to a team that put a lot of focus on running the ball during the bye week. Neal Brown is 2-0 against TCU since strolling the sidelines at WVU and I think he's got a chance to move that to 3-0. I'm siding with the Mountaineers here in this spot.

    Over/Under: 58

    1-star play on the over: After getting burned a couple of weeks ago, I'm hesitant to play another under, especially when both defenses combined to allow nearly 100 points in their most recent game. West Virginia's defense aside from the Baylor game has been pretty strong and despite their offense being inefficient, I just can't side with the under. Lean over but not a real strong play on this one. 

    My picks for the season

    ATS: 2-4 (%)

    O/U: 3-3 (%)

    Bonus Bets: 1-0 (100%)

    Overall: 6-7 (55%)

