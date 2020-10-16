Stacking Up: West Virginia Offense vs Kansas

Each week, we will take a deep dive into the numbers and see how West Virginia stacks up against their opponent in all aspects of the game on both sides of the ball. Be on the lookout for the West Virginia defense vs Kansas offense article that will come out later today.

West Virginia Total Offense vs Kansas Total Defense

Advantage: West Virginia

The Mountaineers have struggled to hit for explosive plays in the passing game, but the Jayhawks have so many issues defensively that they should be able to do what they want for the most part. What the clear advantage here is West Virginia's success in the red zone compared to Kansas' lack of success in stopping teams in the red zone. With West Virginia being a team that likes to methodically work their way up the field, by choice or not, this clearly plays into the hands of the Mountaineers. The one eye-popping stat? That zero on the bottom right of the graphic show above. Zero turnovers through three games played. That's not going to help you win very many games.

West Virginia Pass Offense vs Kansas Pass Defense

Advantage: Kansas on paper, West Virginia on the field

Hear me out...if we are going based solely on numbers, Kansas is above average against the pass, while the Mountaineers have a below average aerial attack. Does that mean I think it will play out this way on Saturday? Not really. The coaching staff has put an emphasis on pushing the ball down the field and even if they only connect on two big plays, I don't see Kansas' corners keeping up with the Mountaineer receivers underneath. Slot receivers like T.J. Simmons, Reese Smith, and Winston Wright Jr. should be targeted heavily.

West Virginia Rush Offense vs Kansas Rush Defense

Advantage: West Virginia

Leddie Brown has been the straw that stirs the drink for the West Virginia offense and is emerging as one of the top backs in the Big 12 Conference. Alec Sinkfield has also come on really strong for the Mountaineers and each of the last two week's head coach Neal Brown admitted that he needs to get him more involved in the offense. Kansas ranks 70th out of 76 teams that are currently play in rushing yards per game. Teams are running at will on them and I expect West Virginia to do the same on Saturday.

