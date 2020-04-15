Start One, Bench One, Cut One: WVU QB's Edition

Today at Mountaineer Maven, we are bringing you a new series entitled "Start One, Bench One, Cut One" which will force Mountaineer fans to make some very tough decisions. To kick things off, we start with the quarterback position. So, before we hear from you, let's dive in on my picks. You must start, bench, and cut each of the following players: Major Harris, Geno Smith, Pat White.

Start: Pat White

Many believe that Pat White is the G.O.A.T. of West Virginia football and it is hard to argue with those who say that because he is the only quarterback in college football history to go 4-0 in bowl games. White put West Virginia back on the map and strung together three consecutive 11 win seasons - pretty tough to beat. If Pat White were to be drafted in today's era of football, he'd almost certainly be a top ten pick.

Bench: Major Harris

The original G.O.A.T. of West Virginia football is heading to my bench. I know, crazy right? The only quarterback to ever start in the national championship game in school history will be on my sidelines. This was an extremely hard decision because both White and Harris meant so much to the Mountaineer program. Harris led the Mountaineers to an undefeated regular season in 1988 and had he not gone down with an injury early vs Notre Dame, West Virginia may have a national title to its name.

Cut: Geno Smith

There is no doubt that Geno Smith is the best pure passer in school history, but aside from the Orange Bowl victory over Clemson, he never took the Mountaineers to the "next level". The Air-Raid offense was fun to watch during his time in Morgantown and was easily the best show in college football, which makes this tough to have to cut Geno. He has a rocket of an arm and is super talented, but unfortunately, one has to go.

Alright fans, that was tough. Now, it's your turn! Who are you starting, benching, and cutting? Let us know in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.