    December 15, 2021
    OFFICIAL: OL Sullivan Weidman Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Sullivan Weidman.
    OL Sullivan Weidman

    Height: 6'6" Weight: 300 lbs

    Hometown: Brookline, MA

    High school: Dexter School

    Power Five Offers:

    Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia.

    Group of Five Offers:

    Buffalo, UConn, UMass, Temple.

    Evaluation:

    I love the toughness that Weidman brings to the table. He's one of those offensive linemen that just seeks for contact as soon as the ball is snapped and wants to hit as many guys as possible. Weidman does a good job of pulling and getting to the second level of the defense, opening up huge lanes for the running back. Pass protection is very good but could be the area that needs the most improvement. He definitely has a future at tackle but looks like he could be capable of kicking inside to play guard if needed.

    Playing time projection:

    Depending on how he grows into his body will determine where he plays at the next level but he looks like a tackle to me. With Brandon Yates (left tackle) and Wyatt Milum (right tackle) having multiple years of eligibility left, Weidman won't likely be in the starting lineup anytime soon which could be a good thing for his development. Brown had no choice but to throw Milum in there as a true freshman, he won't have to do that with Weidman. 

