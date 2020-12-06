SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Sunday Morning Thoughts: A Few Reasons Why to Still Trust the Climb

Schuyler Callihan

Saturday night's 42-6 loss to No. 9 Iowa State said a lot about the current state of the West Virginia football program but it didn't tell the whole picture. I know it's easy to get caught up in one blowout loss, but brace yourself as it may happen again next week when the Mountaineers play host to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Coming into the season, head coach Neal Brown said he wanted to be the most improved team in the country. That's not to say that he didn't want to win the Big 12 in 2020, but he was realistic with his expectations and sometimes there's too much of a knee-jerk reaction from the fan base over a loss and I get it. There's nothing wrong about being passionate about your team and there's also nothing wrong with having your opinion on a head coach and his staff. Folks agree and disagree with my takes all the time and I have no problem with that. The only thing I want people to keep in mind is that this is only year two of Neal Brown holding the keys to the WVU football program. And there has been significant progress that has been made since last year on both sides of the ball.

 Rebuilds in college football don't happen over night - they take time. Not to mention, Brown is still using and starting many of Holgorsen's recruits. As a matter of fact, only four of Brown's recruits are current starters (QB Jarret Doege, OL Zach Frazier, LB Tony Fields II, S Alonzo Addae). Four out of 22 starters equates to just 18% - just think about that. Some guys like Winston Wright, Nicktroy Fortune, Dreshun Miller and a few others have only played under Brown but were guys that were already committed to the previous coaching staff that he had to re-recruit.

Patience is one of the toughest things for us as humans to have. You look at a program like Iowa State and think why can't West Virginia be there? Well, they can but once again, there needs to be patience. It's hard to tell Mountaineer fans to be patient as they've waited their entire lives to see a champion whether it be on the football field or basketball court. I totally understand the frustration, but Neal Brown and his staff were not a part of that. They only make up 21 games of the 129 years that West Virginia University football has existed. Giving up on a coaching staff in year two of a rebuild is premature in my eyes. If 2022, 2023 rolls around and the program appears to be stagnant, then a case can be made that Brown might not be the guy. You also have to remember that this team, as many others around the country, are not as good or as sharp as they would have been had there been no outbreak of the coronavirus. The pandemic has altered everything and did not allow these guys to do everything they normally would have done in a normal offseason.

No offense to the guys on the roster, but looking at this group pandemic or not, did you really think this was a Big 12 championship caliber roster? Look at the depth, look at the experience across the board compared to the likes of Iowa State. It's night and day. 

Heck, Matt Campbell went 3-9 in his first season on the plains and even lost to FCS opponent Northern Iowa. I think he turned out just fine. Give Brown and his staff a couple of years to get their guys in and see what happens. Embrace the ups and the downs, which is why this staff wants you to "trust the climb."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Georgetown

The Mountaineers are coming into this one as big favorites

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Football Commits React to Big Loss to Iowa State

See what the Mountaineer commits thought about West Virginia's blowout loss to Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

Expectations Are High For WVU Bigs

The Mountaineers are taking on the Hoyas in the Big 12-Big East Battle

Lauren Withrow

No. 9 Iowa State Embarrasses West Virginia in Blowout Win

West Virginia falls to 5-4 on the season with road loss to Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown: “We Were Soundly Beaten in Every Phase."

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is looking for the Mountaineers to make routine plays

Christopher Hall

WATCH: Neal Brown Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

See what WVU head coach Neal Brown had to say following the loss to Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Thoughts: There's a lot of Climbing Left to Do

West Virginia humbled in Ames

Christopher Hall

Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: No. 9 Iowa State

Everything you need to know ahead of today's game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

Getting you set for today's game!

Schuyler Callihan

College GameDay Makes Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

Is there any love for the Mountaineers?

Schuyler Callihan