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'Take Me Home, Country Roads': Mountaineers Cruise to 2-0

West Virginia rolled in week two for the second rendition of 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' of the season
Christopher Hall|
West Virginia University Football - Take me Home, Country Roads
West Virginia University Football - Take me Home, Country Roads | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on Si

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) crushed the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-2) Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field.

West Virginia junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. compiled 251 total yards, 155 yards through the air and 96 yards on the ground with four total touchdowns, while five running backs combined for 136 rushing yards.

Redshirt senior DJ Epps had a pair of receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Patterson recorded a team-high eight tackles, while junior linebacker Ashton Woods and redshirt senior Zeke Durham-Campbell.

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Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

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