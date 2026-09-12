'Take Me Home, Country Roads': Mountaineers Cruise to 2-0

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) crushed the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-2) Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field.

West Virginia junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. compiled 251 total yards, 155 yards through the air and 96 yards on the ground with four total touchdowns, while five running backs combined for 136 rushing yards.

Redshirt senior DJ Epps had a pair of receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Patterson recorded a team-high eight tackles, while junior linebacker Ashton Woods and redshirt senior Zeke Durham-Campbell.