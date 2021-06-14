Tavon Austin Among the Top 50 WR's in the Last 50 years

ESPN places Tavon Austin in company of the great receivers to ever play the game of college football

ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly paid homage to the evolution of the passing game in college football - making an argument that "seeds of the modern football passing game, college, and pro, were planted around 50 years ago," and rated the top 50 receivers of all-time in the past 50 years.

Sitting among them is Tavon Austin, landing at No. 37. Connelly wrote: "The perfect weapon for Dana Holgorsen's version of the air raid, Austin was both a deep threat and a jet sweep whiz. He finished eighth in the Heisman voting as a senior while producing 1932 yards from scrimmage (1289 receiving, 643 rushing) and 15 scores."

Austin finished his career setting WVU program records with 288 catches, 3,413 yards, to go with 29 touchdowns (3rd) while rushing for 1,033 yards, six rushing TDs, and holds the program record with Shawn Terry with four kickoff returns for TDs, and had one punt return TD).

He is a two-time All-American and earned First Team All-Big East in 2011 and All-Big 12 in 2012. Also, winning the Paul Hornung trophy in 2012 as an all-purpose performer.

Austin holds the program record for most rushing yards in a game with 344 yards against Oklahoma in 2012. His 14 receptions versus Baylor in 2012 is fourth in program history, and the 215 receiving yards in the same game ranks seventh.

His 101 catches in 2011 put him at fourth, then the following season, Austin and teammate Stedman Bailey set the mark with 114 receptions. He ranks third (1,289) and fifth (1,186) in receiving yards in a season.

