Tennessee Darel Middleton Transfers to West Virginia

Wednesday night, former Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton announced on Twitter that he will transfer to West Virginia.

In two years at Tennessee, Middleton totaled 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He spent the first two years of his collegiate career at East Mississippi C.C. where he became one of the top JUCO recruits in the nation. As an ESPN JC 50 recruit, Middleton helped lead EMCC to an undefeated season and the 2018 NJCAA National Championship. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

