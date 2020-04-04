MountaineerMaven
The 2020 College Football Season Appears to be in Serious Doubt

Schuyler Callihan

A world without sports just doesn't seem right, but unfortunately that has become our everyday reality as the world tries to fight off the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCAA tournament, The Masters, Wimbledon and several other major sporting event have been canceled and the NBA and NHL have suspended their respective seasons due to the virus.

Now as we get deeper into the Spring, there is a real fear that a college football and NFL season this fall could be in serious doubt. The following quote from the NFL's chief medical doctor does not seem very promising.

Although college football doesn't start for another few months, you have to account for time for the teams to practice and get back in game shape as many have been doing limited workouts in their homes. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said that he would be shocked to see football this season. 

“In my opinion, until we have a vaccine, where we’ve really got some control over this, even if this curve is flattened out, this virus is still out there. I’ll be shocked, I haven’t talked with anybody but I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens,” Herbstreit said on ESPN radio.

After the NCAA tournament was canceled, everyone turned their hopes to college football being the sport that bring us all back together once again. Now, with that in doubt, who knows the next time we will see college sports return.

Do you think we will see football be played this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

