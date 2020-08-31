SI.com
MountaineerMaven
The 3 Biggest Camp Battles to Watch on Offense

Schuyler Callihan

There are a few starting spots already all but locked up on the Mountaineer offense, but there are also many starting spots still up for grabs. Today, we look at the three biggest camp battles to keep an eye on from the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback: Jarret Doege vs Austin Kendall

We are less than two weeks away from the Mountaineers' kickoff vs Eastern Kentucky and there is still uncertainty as to who will be under center (or in shotgun) for West Virginia. Neal Brown has complimented both quarterbacks throughout fall camp, but there is not much to go off of. This could mean one of two things: 1) one has already emerged and they are keeping it on the down low, or 2) both quarterbacks are underwhelming to this point and are not taking charge of the offense.

Regardless of who wins the job, I wouldn't fully guarantee that they will be the guy the entire season. If the initial starter slips up and is struggling to move the ball, look for the other to get a chance. With media not being allowed to attend practice, it's hard to tell which guy may have a leg up but based off last year's performances alone, I would give the edge to Doege, albeit a slight one.

Left Tackle: Junior Uzebu vs Brandon Yates

The Mountaineers are going to be replacing one of the best offensive tackles the school has had over the last decade in Colton McKivitz, and for the second straight year will have to replace their starting left tackle. It appears that Uzebu and Yates are the two frontrunners to win the job and are earning the most reps at this spot. Last year, Brandon Yates was one of those guys that Neal Brown kept talking about although he took a redshirt. Brown and the coaching staff really liked his progression and knew he would be a factor for them down the road. Uzebu is a big, yet athletic tackle that is someone I liked a lot coming out of high school. He's got really clean footwork and does well in pass protection. This battle is one that has constantly gone back and forth according to Neal Brown.

Right Tackle: John Hughes vs Parker Moorer vs Tairiq Stewart

Just like at left tackle, the Mountaineers will also have a new right tackle in 2020. John Hughes may be the early favorite since he played in 11 games in 2019, including one start. He's played at right guard and right tackle so if needed, he has the ability to move around a little bit. Parker Moorer, along with Brandon Yates, was another player the coaching staff praised during his redshirt year last fall. They thought Moorer could have potentially seen game action late in the season, but didn't want to throw him in when he wasn't quite ready. And lastly, junior college transfer Tairiq Stewart will also be in the mix but may be on the outside looking in, at least for the time being. He arrived in June, so he doesn't have as much familiarity with the offense as the other two guys have. As the season moves along, I would expect Stewart to have a role on the line, even if it's by moving inside to guard.

