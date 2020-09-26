SI.com
MountaineerMaven
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 3 - Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers will be opening the lid on Big 12 Conference play today against the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys. West Virginia is viewed as a touchdown underdog in this game, but with the uncertainty surrounding the health of QB Spencer Sanders, the Mountaineers could be in a great position to pull off the upset. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon get you set for today's game and talk about what West Virginia must do in order to escape Stillwater with a W.

