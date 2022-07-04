Three Players Who Will Produce the Most Fireworks in 2022

In honor of it being the 4th of July, we look at which players will be the most explosive this fall.

QB JT Daniels

I planned on leaving Daniels off the list but I just couldn't. As long as he stays healthy, which is a big IF, the Mountaineers will have a chance to compete for a top four spot in the Big 12. He is unquestionably the most talented quarterback that Neal Brown has had in Morgantown and with all of the weapons he has surrounding him, Daniels could blossom into one of the top QBs in the conference in Graham Harrell's system.

WR Kaden Prather

I wanted to limit this to just one receiver to spread love throughout the other positions, so it was hard not putting Bryce Ford-Wheaton or Sam James in this spot. Although he's only entering his second year in the program, Prather is going to become a go-to target for QB JT Daniels. The combination of his size and quickness will provide matchup nightmares for opposing Big 12 defenses.

LB Lee Kpogba

This dude is going to be a lot of fun to watch. I can't remember the last time WVU had a player with the tools that Kpogba has. He's extremely fast, smart, athletic, and strong. Has the look of a future NFL linebacker and could be in contention for the Big 12's Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. Kpogba's 2022 season may be the best highlight reel we've seen from a WVU defensive player since Karl Joseph.

Honorable mention: RB Tony Mathis, DL Dante Stills

Tony Mathis will assume the role of RB1 following the graduation of Leddie Brown and the recent departure of Lyn-J Dixon. He has the ability to hit the home run at any given moment and gave a small glimpse of that toward the end of last season.

On the other side of the ball, Stills is entering his final season in the Old Gold & Blue and is looking to go out with a bang. He knows that he needs to be more consistent in order to cement himself as a 2023 NFL Draft pick. This will be his best season yet, and I even have him joining familiar company in the record books.

