Tony Fields II Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference named West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-Big 12 Honors.

The Arizona transfer finished the season with a team-leading 88 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack, and an interception while leading the Big 12 Conference in tackles per game at 9.8. Additionally, Fields is s tied for No. 2 nationally among active players in total tackles (375).

