Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Tony Fields II Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II is named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference named West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-Big 12 Honors. 

The Arizona transfer finished the season with a team-leading 88 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack, and an interception while leading the Big 12 Conference in tackles per game at 9.8. Additionally, Fields is s tied for No. 2 nationally among active players in total tackles (375).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_14937229_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Dante Stills Makes Decision on NFL Draft

Tony Fields II
Football

Tony Fields II Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

Leddie Brown
Football

Several Mountaineers Named to All-Big 12 Teams

Darius Stills
Football

Darius Stills Earns Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year

07-Huggins-Bob
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

Screen Shot 2020-12-17 at 12.28.22 AM
Recruiting

Evaluations & Playing Time Projections for Each WVU Defensive Signee

Screen Shot 2020-12-15 at 11.50.21 AM
Recruiting

Evaluations & Playing Time Projections for Each WVU Offensive Signee

Football

Neal Brown Talks Signing Day, Quality of 2021 Class, Remaining Needs

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 12: National Signing Day