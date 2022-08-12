Skip to main content

'Too Early to Tell' if Mike O'Laughlin Will Play in Season Opener

An injury update on the WVU tight end.

WVU head coach Neal Brown once said that Mike O'Laughlin would one day become one of the best tight ends in the Big 12. Although he has been very productive on the field, his biggest issue has been his ability to stay on it. 

O'Laughlin missed the first two games of the 2021 season with a lower leg injury and later in the year suffered a knee injury against TCU that put him on the shelf for the remainder of the season. 

O'Laughlin did not participate in spring ball and is just now starting to slowly work his way back. Thursday afternoon, Coach Brown gave his thoughts on whether or not he will be able to go against Pitt in the season opener on September 1st.

"I think too early to tell. We'll see how this week goes," Brown said. "He's doing individual [drills]. He's done some group work. He hasn't done any 11 on 11 yet. We're not going to rush him. When he's ready, he's ready. We'd love to have him. I think he'd love to play. But we're only going to do it if it's in the best interest of him."

If O'Laughlin is unable to play, the Mountaineers will turn to Colorado State transfer Brian Polendey who is more of a blocking tight end. Redshirt freshmen Treylan Davis and Victor Wikström will be used as needed.

