Top 10 Mountaineer Moments of the Decade

10. Neal Brown hired- Jan. 4, 2019

This could be higher than ten, but with so many unknowns it was hard to put it any higher. Neal Brown is building something special in Morgantown and is prepared to take a big leap in 2020 as the climb continues.

9. Baseball hosts regional - May 31, 2019

The 2019 season was one Mountaineer fans won't forget. The Mountaineers had arguably the best season in program history, powered by the flame-throwing right hander Alek Manoah. West Virginia was able to host a regional for the first time in school history and set record-breaking crowds. The Mountaineers defeated Fordham 6-2 in game one. Baseball is officially a big thing in Morgantown.

8. Jevon Carter breaks steals record - Nov. 30, 2017

If there was a Mt. Rushmore for Mountaineer basketball, Carter would certainly be considered. There's been many greats in the history of West Virginia basketball and Carter is one of them. He helped turn around a two year lull and led the team to three sweet sixteen appearances and three consecutive Big 12 Championship games. On this day, Carter collected career steal No. 253 against NJIT surpassing Greg Jones as the schools all-time steals leader.

7. Women's Hoops win Big 12 Title - Mar. 6, 2017

In an up and down year for Mike Carey's squad, they were able to play their best basketball when they absolutely had to. West Virginia was on the bubble for a berth in the NCAA Tournament before they punched their ticket to the big dance after defeating Baylor in the Big 12 Championship 77-66.

6. Will Grier stuns Texas - Nov. 3, 2018

This could have easily been number one if we are talking pure, clutch moments, but with it just being a regular season win, I have it at six. With 2:11 remaining in the game, the Mountaineers trailed Texas 41-34 in a game West Virginia MUST win in order to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Grier drove the offense down the field and hit Gary Jennings on the run in the back of the end zone with 16 seconds remaining. Former head coach Dana Holgorsen rolled the dice and went for two to win the game. Grier scrambled to the left and trotted toward the pylon to win it 42-41.

5. Tavon's night vs Oklahoma - Nov. 17, 2012

Not even in a phone booth. Tavon Austin could be labeled as the most electrifying player to ever play the receiver position at West Virginia and on this night, he backed that up. Austin absolutely torched the Sooners defense going for 572 all-purpose yards. He also totaled 334 yards on the ground in his first game after being moved to running back, but it was all for not as West Virginia fell in the final minutes of the game.

4. Women's Soccer Advances to National Title - Dec. 2, 2016

Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has quietly built a winning culture in Morgantown winning several Big 12 titles and having success in the NCAA Tournament. On this day, the Mountaineers defeated North Carolina, 2-1 to advance to the national championship vs USC.

3. Orange Bowl win over Clemson - Jan. 4, 2012

Since I began typing this, West Virginia just scored another touchdown. Or Clemson just won another national championship. The theme of the night was seeing several Mountaineers reach the end zone en route to a 70-33 win over Clemson, who has since become a national power. Quarterback Geno Smith threw for 407 yards and six touchdowns in his return to his hometown of Miami.

2. Big East Champs Basketball - Mar. 13, 2010

The Butler did it again! The Mountaineers capped off a terrific regular season by hoisting the Big East Championship trophy for the first time in school history by defeating Georgetown 60-58. Da'Seam Butler hit a clutch shot off an inbound play to give the Mountaineers the lead in the final seconds of the game.

1. Elite Eight Win over Kentucky - Mar. 27, 2010

For the first time in 51 years, West Virginia punched a ticket to the Final Four with a 73-66 over the star-studded Kentucky Wildcats. Virtually no one gave the Mountaineers a shot in this game, but a gutsy performance from senior guard Joe Mazzulla helped pave way to the upset over the No. 1 seed.

