Two Mountaineers Land on Bruce Feldman's 'Freak' List.

Every year, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic puts together a large list of college football's top "freaks". If you are unfamiliar with this list, it basically ranks the most freakishly athletic/impressive weight room warriors that have some of the best speed, strength, and pure power. In this year's edition of Feldman's list, he included West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson. Last year, Ford-Wheaton was ranked No. 51 and Jefferson was ranked No. 38. This year, they slid toward the bottom half of the list.

No. 68 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

"The third generation Mountaineer had 42 receptions for 575 yards in 2021. At 6-3 1/4, 224, Ford-Wheaton puts up some big numbers in the training program. He vertical-jumped 40 inches, broad-jumped 10-8; had a 4.02 pro agility time and went 6.68 in the L-drill. In addition, he power-cleaned 365 pounds. Teammate Lance Dixon, a linebacker who is almost the exact same size, put up very strong numbers in some of these areas too, with a 10-6 broad jump; a 39-inch vertical and 4.11 pro agility time."

No. 71 DL Jordan Jefferson

"Dante Stills has some Freaky testing numbers, but they pale compared to the 6-2, 3/4, 305-pound junior, who had 17 tackles and four TFLs in 2021. Jefferson squatted 695, power-cleaned 395 and benched 495 pounds. He also moved remarkably well, vertical-jumping 34 1/2 inches and clocking a 4.52 in his pro agility time. (Stills, at 290, did a 4.42.)"

