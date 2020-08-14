SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Two Newcomers Impressing Early in Camp

Schuyler Callihan

Week one of fall camp is just about in the books for Neal Brown and West Virginia. Every year there is always a couple of true freshmen that really stand out and put themselves in a great position for playing time. Brown mentioned Bluefield native defensive end Sean Martin and defensive end Akheem Mesidor of Ontario, Canada as two guys who are impressing the coaching staff early on.

“Sean Martin was a big get for us and not only does he look the part but he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since he’s been here,” Brown said. “He’s learning. The game is obviously at a different speed, but he’s extremely detail-oriented, he’s intelligent, he understands the game and he’s about the right things. I think he’s got a tremendous future."

“Mesidor has got twitch and we knew that in recruiting,” Brown said. “We thought he was a difference maker - and a potential early difference maker - and he is. He’s got a chance; if he’ll take coaching and get his fundamentals I think he’s got a chance to be special here.”

Both Martin and Mesidor were recruited nationally and were high up on several schools' recruiting boards. When I first saw Mesidor's film, he instantly reminded me of Darius Stills. The way he gets off the ball, quickness, and ability to just live in the backfield looks so much like Stills. However, Mesidor may be a tad more polished than Stills was coming to West Virginia. He has all the makings of being a multi-year star on defense. 

As for Martin, you could see the talent was there in high school. It's more about how he can adjust to the college game and if he can continue to play at a high level. I'm interested to see how he will continue to develop and if he can live up to the early confidence Brown has in him.

Do you think Sean Martin or Akheem Mesidor will see a big role on the defense in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

PrincessP
PrincessP

After Coach Redbull SkulletBoy left us with basically NO upcoming young players, it is WAY kewl to see HCNB signing players that can make immediate impacts. THIS Ol' MOUNTAINEER Fan is WAY #TrustingTheClimb
BTW: Since we have at least a one game (iffn nor two game!), hole in our schedule, can we schedule h-town now? Asking for a friend, ya know?

