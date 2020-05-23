Tykee Smith Predicting Big Things in 2020

The 2019 season was considered the first step in the rebuild of West Virginia football. Several young players were pressed into action maybe a little earlier than one would like, but some guys, such as safety Tykee Smith, made the most of their opportunity.

As a true freshman, Smith appeared in all 12 games, registering eight starts. In those 12 games, he compiled 50 tackles, four pass deflections, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one sack. At the conclusion of the season, he was named a FWAA Freshman All-American and a spot on the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. To say the least, he balled out in his first year in Morgantown.

Now, Smith is gearing up for his sophomore campaign and is expecting big things to happen this fall.

Setting a goal to be an All-American is a pretty lofty expectation, but it's a goal that every player should set for themselves - plus he can do it.

If his freshman season was any indication of what is to come in the upcoming years, then Smith could eventually become the next great safety to come through West Virginia. It's still a little too early in the game to begin those conversations, but another season like 2019 is a step in the right direction.

Do you think Tykee Smith will be an All-American in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.