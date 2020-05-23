MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Tykee Smith Predicting Big Things in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

The 2019 season was considered the first step in the rebuild of West Virginia football. Several young players were pressed into action maybe a little earlier than one would like, but some guys, such as safety Tykee Smith, made the most of their opportunity. 

As a true freshman, Smith appeared in all 12 games, registering eight starts. In those 12 games, he compiled 50 tackles, four pass deflections, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one sack. At the conclusion of the season, he was named a FWAA Freshman All-American and a spot on the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. To say the least, he balled out in his first year in Morgantown.

Now, Smith is gearing up for his sophomore campaign and is expecting big things to happen this fall.

Setting a goal to be an All-American is a pretty lofty expectation, but it's a goal that every player should set for themselves - plus he can do it.

If his freshman season was any indication of what is to come in the upcoming years, then Smith could eventually become the next great safety to come through West Virginia. It's still a little too early in the game to begin those conversations, but another season like 2019 is a step in the right direction.

Do you think Tykee Smith will be an All-American in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FOX BET Releases Big 12 Title Odds for Each Team

Can the Mountaineers surprise in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

Big 12 Approves Student-Athletes Return to Campus

Big 12 Board of Directors approve staggered return for student-athletes this summer

Christopher Hall

WVU Offers 2023 RB with NFL Bloodlines

The Mountaineers send out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 5 | Treylan Davis Interview

West Virginia's latest football commit joins the show

Schuyler Callihan

2022 Wide Receiver Says WVU Offer "Didn't Feel Real"

The Mountaineers send out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Announces 5th Quarter Program

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown takes another step in educating his student-athletes

Christopher Hall

Holton added to Best Virginia

Press Virginia veteran Jonathan Holton signs with Best Virginia

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Extends Offer to 2022 DL Caden Curry

The Mountaineer coaching staff sends out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Defensive Position Battles to Watch in 2020

How can the Mountaineer defense improve in 2020?

Daniel Woods

2021 CB Maxwell Hairston Names Top Schools, Sets Decision Date

West Virginia being considered by Michigan cornerback

Jonathan Martin