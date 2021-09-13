September 13, 2021
Vegas Releases Odds for WVU vs Virginia Tech

The Mountaineers are considered favorites for this week's game.
The West Virginia Mountaineers earned their first win of the season over the weekend with a 66-0 drubbing of FCS opponent, Long Island. Now, the attention turns to rival Virginia Tech and the Black Diamond Trophy.

The sportsbooks in Las Vegas have opened WVU as a three-point favorite over the Virginia Tech which is a bit surprising considering how each team performed in the opening week of the season. The Hokies pulled off the upset of No. 10 North Carolina meanwhile the Mountaineers had a poor showing in a road loss to Maryland.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 28-23-1. Virginia Tech won the most recent meeting 31-24 in 2017.

