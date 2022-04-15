Skip to main content

WATCH: AJ Jackson Spring Practice No. 12

West Virginia defensive line coach AJ Jackson gives some insight on his guys in the trenches

The West Virginia University football team held its 12th practice of the spring period on Thursday. 

Defensive line coach AJ Jackson met with the media following practice. He gave insight on depth, development, versatility and more. 

