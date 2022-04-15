WATCH: AJ Jackson Spring Practice No. 12

West Virginia defensive line coach AJ Jackson gives some insight on his guys in the trenches

The West Virginia University football team held its 12th practice of the spring period on Thursday.

Defensive line coach AJ Jackson met with the media following practice. He gave insight on depth, development, versatility and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly