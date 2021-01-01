WATCH: Darius Stills Sits on Field Soaking in Final Game of WVU Career

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills takes in the final moments of his time in a WVU uniform.

Senior defensive lineman Darius Stills has officially played his final game in a West Virginia uniform and will now begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Fairmont, West Virginia native grew up a WVU fan and got to live out his dreams of playing for the Mountaineers. Following Thursday's bowl win over Army, Stills soaked it all in by sitting on the field and letting his emotions flow.

He leaves West Virginia as one of the most decorated defensive linemen in the history of the program, finishing his career with 82 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

This season, Stills became the first Mountaineer to be an AP First Team All-American since Tavon Austin in 2012 and earned several other accolades at season's end as seen below.

First Team All-Big 12 Conference

Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year Honors

Bleacher Report's 2020 College Football All-American

ESPN All-American

USA Today First Team All-American

Sporting News All-American

