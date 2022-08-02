Skip to main content

WATCH: Graham Harrell Fall Camp Day 2

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell met with the media following day two of fall camp

The West Virginia University football program held day two of fall camp Tuesday morning. 

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell met with the media following day two and discussed the offensive install, quarterbacks, the offensive line, the importance of the running game and more. 

