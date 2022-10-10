Skip to main content
WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Baylor

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell talks about the Baylor matchup

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) host the Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1) Thursday night at 7:00 with the action broadcasting on FS1.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and discussed the absence of running back CJ Donaldson, previewed the Baylor defense, offensive tendencies and more.

