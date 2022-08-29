Skip to main content

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Pitt

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses the Backyard Brawl

On Monday, West Virginia University football coaching staff and players met with the media ahead of the season opener versus the No. 17 Pitt Panthers Thursday night with kickoff scheduled for seven o'clock at Acrisure Stadium.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell previewed the Pitt defense, provided some insight on the Mountaineers offense, JT Daniels earning the starting quarterback job and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Neal Brown Pitt Preview 2022
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Pitt

By Christopher Hall
Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi on the field prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Praises WVU QB JT Daniels

By Christopher Hall
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell giving instructions to his quarterbacks during spring practice.
Football

WVU Looks to Ignite Offensive Play-Calling Chemistry

By Julia Mellett
JT Daniels
Football

Neal Brown Explains Decision to Name JT Daniels QB1

By Schuyler Callihan
Tony Mathis Jr.
Football

JUST IN: WVU Football Releases Week 1 Depth Chart

By Christopher Hall
Neal Brown
Football

BREAKING: Neal Brown Names Starting QB for Season Opener vs Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17042699_168388579_lowres (2)
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
Yelllow and Blue Modern Geometric How To Design Youtube Thumbnail
Football

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia at Pitt Preview + Prediction

By Schuyler Callihan