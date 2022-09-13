WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Towson
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell talks the upcoming contest with Towson
The West Virginia Mountaineers are searching for answers after a 0-2 start and will look to get in the win column Saturday versus Towson at 1:00 pm EST.
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell met with the media and discussed the success of the running game, JT's early success, Bryce Ford-Wheaton having a career year, and more.
