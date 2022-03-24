WATCH: Graham Harrell Spring Practice Day 2
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses day two of installing the offense
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell met with the media following the second day of spring practice.
He broke down expectations at quarterback, day two of the offensive install and more.
