WATCH: Jarret Doege Gives Sneak Peak of Offseason Workout

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers are entering their second season under head coach Neal Brown and after a disappointing, yet expected 5-7 season in 2019, the team is ready to take the next step in the rebuild.

One of the biggest question marks surrounding the team heading into 2020, is who will be the starting quarterback? Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall started the first nine games of the season registering a 3-6 (1-5), while Bowling Green transfer, Jarret Doege started the final three games of the regular season going 2-1 in conference play. 

Over the weekend, Doege posted a video on Twitter doing some workouts that has some Mountaineer fans itching for some football.

Yes, it's just throwing the ball around, but Doege is a fan favorite already and gives fans hopes that he can help right the ship for the Mountaineers in 2020.

Last year in four games, Doege threw for 818 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, all while completing 65.8% of his passes. Although he had his own struggles at times, Doege provided the offense with an extra spark and his mobility served the Mountaineers' offense well.

Do you think Jarret Doege will win the starting job for West Virginia? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

