WATCH: Jordan Lesley Spring Practice No. 14

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley provides an update ahead of the Gold and Blue Spring Game

The West Virginia football program held practice number 14 of the spring period Thursday morning. It was the last practice before the annual Gold and Blue Spring Game this Saturday at Mountaineer Field scheduled for 1:00 pm.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discussed the evolution of his defense, where the unit is in the final days of spring practice and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly