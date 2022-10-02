WATCH: Justin Johnson Jr. Texas Postgame
WVU RB Justin Johnson Jr. met with media after the team's 38-20 loss to Texas.
The West Virginia Mountaineer football team (2-3) fell to the Texas Longhorns (3-2) 38-20 on Saturday night in Austin, Tx.
RB Justin Johnson Jr. met with the media following the loss to discuss the second half adjustments, the offensive line's work, BYE Week work, and CJ Donaldson's injury.
