WATCH: Kaden Prather Virginia Tech Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineer football team (2-2) handled the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) 33-10 on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Va.

WR Kaden Prather spoke, following the win, and discussed a "next play" mentality, the offense's youth, and the momentum swing caused by large offensive pushes.

