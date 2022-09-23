WATCH: Kaden Prather Virginia Tech Postgame
After the Black Diamond Trophy remained securely in West Virginia's hands, WR Kaden Prather met with the media.
The West Virginia Mountaineer football team (2-2) handled the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) 33-10 on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Va.
WR Kaden Prather spoke, following the win, and discussed a "next play" mentality, the offense's youth, and the momentum swing caused by large offensive pushes.
You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett