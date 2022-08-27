WATCH: Neal Brown Joins Marty & McGee on ESPN to Discuss the Backyard Brawl

It's been a WVU-packed Saturday on ESPN as earlier in the day, the new "Country Roads" uniforms were featured on the segment of 'Gear Up' and then shortly after, head coach Neal Brown joined Marty & McGee to discuss the Backyard Brawl and the rivalry with Virginia Tech.

