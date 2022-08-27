Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Joins Marty & McGee on ESPN to Discuss the Backyard Brawl

WVU football coach Neal Brown is ready for the season to get underway in Pittsburgh.

It's been a WVU-packed Saturday on ESPN as earlier in the day, the new "Country Roads" uniforms were featured on the segment of 'Gear Up' and then shortly after, head coach Neal Brown joined Marty & McGee to discuss the Backyard Brawl and the rivalry with Virginia Tech.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Untitled design - 2022-08-27T121938.010
Football

Week 1 Odds: West Virginia at Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18931437_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Will Grier Makes Final Statement for Cowboys' Backup Job

By Schuyler Callihan
WVU Football helmet
Football

WATCH: WVU's New Uniform Featured on SportsCenter

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18930341_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Wins Starting Job, Pete Carroll Explains Why He's the Guy

By Schuyler Callihan
Ryan Crooks
WVU Mens Soccer

Patience is a Virtue for WVU Men's Soccer

By Julia Mellett
Victor Scott - WVU Baseball
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Victor Scott Hits First Home Run as a Pro

By Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall
USATSI_18691494_168388579_lowres (1)
Big 12

WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities

By Schuyler Callihan
QB controversy (1)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith + Will Grier Meet in Dallas Tonight with Jobs on the Line

By Schuyler Callihan