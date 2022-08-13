WATCH: Reese Smith Fall Camp Day 10

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program hosted Fan Day Saturday Morning followed by an open practice on the tenth day of fall camp.

Receiver Reese Smith discussed the newly installed AIR RAID offense, adjusting to the new quarterbacks, fielding punts and more.

