WATCH: Sean Martin Oklahoma Postgame
DL Sean Martin sat down with the media after tonight's 23-20 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.
DL Sean Martin met with the media following tonight's 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.
Martin spoke of third down emphasis, the weather's impact on defensive play, and the postgame locker room dynamic.
You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett