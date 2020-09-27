WATCH: The Walk Thru WVU Postgame Show

West Virginia fell to No. 15 Oklahoma State 27-13 in the team's Big 12 Conference opener. Penalties and poor offensive line plays hindered the Mountaineer offense and their inability to finish off drives kept them playing from behind seemingly all game.

Eugene Napoleon and myself breakdown the Mountaineers' Big 12 opening loss.

