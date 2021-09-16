WATCH: WVU vs Virginia Tech Preview + Prediction

This is a huge game for the Mountaineers as they look to avoid a 1-2 start to the 2021 season before heading to Norman next week to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss just how important this game is for head coach Neal Brown and whether or not a few more losses could actually land him on the hot seat in just year three of the job. The guys also breakdown the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy and make their predictions.

