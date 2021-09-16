September 16, 2021
WATCH: WVU vs Virginia Tech Preview + Prediction

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss this week's game against Virginia Tech.
This is a huge game for the Mountaineers as they look to avoid a 1-2 start to the 2021 season before heading to Norman next week to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss just how important this game is for head coach Neal Brown and whether or not a few more losses could actually land him on the hot seat in just year three of the job. The guys also breakdown the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy and make their predictions.

