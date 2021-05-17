WATCH: WVU WR Turned LB Devell Washington Doing Tackling Drills

During spring ball, redshirt freshman wide receiver Devell Washington approached head coach Neal Brown about moving to the other side of the ball to play linebacker. The Mountaineers are very thin on numbers at the position and Washington felt like he could make an impact at linebacker where they need more help.

"We did that coming after the break. That was something that Devell came to us with and wanted to try from a body standpoint and the ability to help us and I think he can do that. He had an interception in the scrimmage today [back in early April]. He's got good awareness as far as playing defensively. We really first noticed that he had the attributes to play defense on special teams in the fall. On our scout teams for special teams, he did a really good job on kickoff, on punt, punt return, and then he came to us right as we were going into the break and we made that decision coming out of the break to play him at WILL. He got a bunch of snaps today. Our numbers are low at that position and Exree [Loe] was out because he was sick, so that allowed Devell to have quite a few reps."

Sunday night, Washington posted a video on Twitter of him getting in some tackling drills and it looks like he's making the transition to linebacker pretty smoothly.

