Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: WVU WR Turned LB Devell Washington Doing Tackling Drills

It looks like Washington is catching on pretty quick.
Author:
Publish date:

During spring ball, redshirt freshman wide receiver Devell Washington approached head coach Neal Brown about moving to the other side of the ball to play linebacker. The Mountaineers are very thin on numbers at the position and Washington felt like he could make an impact at linebacker where they need more help.

"We did that coming after the break. That was something that Devell came to us with and wanted to try from a body standpoint and the ability to help us and I think he can do that. He had an interception in the scrimmage today [back in early April]. He's got good awareness as far as playing defensively. We really first noticed that he had the attributes to play defense on special teams in the fall. On our scout teams for special teams, he did a really good job on kickoff, on punt, punt return, and then he came to us right as we were going into the break and we made that decision coming out of the break to play him at WILL. He got a bunch of snaps today. Our numbers are low at that position and Exree [Loe] was out because he was sick, so that allowed Devell to have quite a few reps."

Sunday night, Washington posted a video on Twitter of him getting in some tackling drills and it looks like he's making the transition to linebacker pretty smoothly.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-05-17 at 12.32.43 PM
Football

WATCH: WVU WR Turned LB Devell Washington Doing Tackling Drills

Screen Shot 2021-05-17 at 11.15.42 AM
Recruiting

WVU QB Target Shines at Elite 11 Nashville Regional Camp

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

2022 DL Tomiwa Durojaiye Includes WVU in Top 8, Talks What's Next

Victor Scott delivering a one-out single in the bottom of the second, sparking a three-run inning.
Baseball

West Virginia Wallops Dayton 12-6

USATSI_15337775_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter Earns Start, Nearly Records Triple-Double in Win Over Spurs

Austin Davis delivering a go-ahead two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Davis went 1-4 with two RBI's.
Baseball

WVU Survives Game One of the Doubleheader vs. Dayton 7-6

Winston Wright Jr
Mountaineers in the Pros

3 Bold Predictions for WVU Football in 2021