Skip to main content

Week 1 Odds: West Virginia at Pitt

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Game week is here. 

West Virginia and Pittsburgh are set for a Thursday night, primetime clash at Acrisure Stadium, the first meeting between the two schools in ten years. The Mountaineers are hoping to take the next step in "the climb" while the Panthers look to defend their ACC championship title.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Panthers are currently a 7-point favorite with the total set at 51.

WEST VIRGINIA STATS + TRENDS

WVU is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

WVU is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games in September.

WVU is 5-2 SU in its last seven games against Pitt.

WVU is 2-8 SU in its last ten road games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of WVU's last six season openers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PITT STATS + TRENDS

Pitt is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games.

Pitt is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Pitt is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 season openers.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Pitt's last ten home games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Pitt's last five games.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18931437_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Will Grier Makes Final Statement for Cowboys' Backup Job

By Schuyler Callihan
WVU Football helmet
Football

WATCH: WVU's New Uniform Featured on SportsCenter

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18930341_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Wins Starting Job, Pete Carroll Explains Why He's the Guy

By Schuyler Callihan
Ryan Crooks
WVU Mens Soccer

Patience is a Virtue for WVU Men's Soccer

By Julia Mellett
Victor Scott - WVU Baseball
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Victor Scott Hits First Home Run as a Pro

By Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall
USATSI_18691494_168388579_lowres (1)
Big 12

WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities

By Schuyler Callihan
QB controversy (1)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith + Will Grier Meet in Dallas Tonight with Jobs on the Line

By Schuyler Callihan
CJ Donaldson
Football

CJ Donaldson Has Become an Offensive Jack-of-All-Trades

By Julia Mellett