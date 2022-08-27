Week 1 Odds: West Virginia at Pitt

Game week is here.

West Virginia and Pittsburgh are set for a Thursday night, primetime clash at Acrisure Stadium, the first meeting between the two schools in ten years. The Mountaineers are hoping to take the next step in "the climb" while the Panthers look to defend their ACC championship title.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Panthers are currently a 7-point favorite with the total set at 51.

WEST VIRGINIA STATS + TRENDS

WVU is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

WVU is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games in September.

WVU is 5-2 SU in its last seven games against Pitt.

WVU is 2-8 SU in its last ten road games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of WVU's last six season openers.

PITT STATS + TRENDS

Pitt is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games.

Pitt is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Pitt is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 season openers.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Pitt's last ten home games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Pitt's last five games.

